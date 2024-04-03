We will seek EC’s permission to build houses destroyed by tornado: Mamata

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday stated that she has instructed concerned authorities to write to the Election Commission (EC) seeking permission to rebuild houses that have been totally damaged in the tornado along with thunderstorms that struck Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Banerjee was addressing media persons in Chalsa, Jalpaiguri.

“Relief will reach every person affected. Disaster devastates everybody. No one will be deprived,” assured the Chief Minister.

Banerjee also appealed to the district administration to ensure that the Bought Leaf Factories continue buying tea from small tea growers.

“As the Model Code of Conduct is in place, I would request all the government departments to look into the matter and provide necessary assistance. The administration should ensure that the sale of tea by the small tea growers is not stopped,” she said.

Banerjee stated that the Tea Board of India under the Union Government has asked Bought Leaf Factories to stop buying tea leaves for small tea growers. This has rendered 10 lakh growers jobless. The Centre did not give any valid reasons for this. I would request the factories to give them a second chance. Our departments and researchers will provide all the necessary expertise so that they can mend their ways. This is just a humanitarian act and not politics,” added Banerjee.

Reports are that the Tea Board has raised the issue of alleged high levels of pesticide in teas. Banerjee stated that her government would do all that was necessary while the Tea Board continued doing what they desired.

“Earlier people from Bengal were there in the Tea Board, Port and Damodar Valley Corporation. Now Bengal does not have any representation,” said Banerjee.

The TMC supremo stated that she would embark on a series of election campaigns in North Bengal in support of the TMC candidates from Thursday.

“On April 17, I may go to Assam to campaign for 4 of our candidates contesting in that state,” stated Banerjee.

The secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association said: “The plight of the small tea growers is pathetic with their leaves not being bought. However, we are optimistic that this will change as Mamata Banerjee has assured to look into the matter.”

Banerjee spent a hectic Wednesday interacting with the masses in Jalpaiguri. At around 2:45 pm, she visited the Kilkat Tea Garden where the local populace requested her to set up Hindi medium schools and repair roads. She then embarked on a tour of the Chalsa-Malbazar Road.

At the Ivil Tea Garden More, she chanced upon a group of students returning home from school.

Banerjee immediately got down from her vehicle and started chatting with them. She inquired about their school, and whether they were getting all the state government facilities. She also advised them to study hard.

The Chief Minister then visited the Sathkhaiya division of Ivil Tea Garden and interacted with the tea garden workers. At the gates of the gardens, she bought chocolates from a local shop and distributed them among children.

At Mangalbari Bazar, she entered a tea shop and helped the owner prepare tea that she along with her entourage drank.

“Never in my wildest dream had I expected the Chief Minister to visit my store and prepare tea. I am overjoyed,” stated the tea stall owner.

“I have always emphasised on humanity. If the people of my state are happy, I too am happy. This fight is to ensure a smile on their faces. My prayer to the almighty is to let them all live in peace and happiness,” posted Banerjee on her social media page.