‘We will reach places where people need our presence’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the 49th day of “Jana Sanjog Yatra” took part in a blood donation camp organised in South 24-Parganas’ Joynagar.

Banerjee donated blood and expressed his happiness after being a part of the event.

“I am overwhelmed to take part in the blood donation event. I convey my pranam to all those who also donated blood. Trinamool-e Nabajowar was started with a pledge to work for the well-being of the people of Bengal. We will reach the places where people will feel a need for our presence,” he said.

Earlier in the day Banerjee carried out Jana Sanjog programme from Lalpur to Krishnachandrapur. He interacted with people.

Banerjee on the 49th day of “Jana Sanjog Yatra” received a huge response from the people when he joined a programme in Baruipur East.

“Many people from various parts came here. I saw enthusiasm from the people while undertaking the rally. I have spoken to many of these people. The elderly people have blessed me by raising their hands. The Younger generation came to me and shook hands. The love of people I got is priceless,” Banerjee tweeted.