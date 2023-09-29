‘We will make sure our voice reaches the ears of leaders in Delhi’

Kolkata: On a day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam, the ruling party in Bengal asserted that its fight for realising the dues for Awas Yojana and MGNREGA from the Centre



will continue.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said: “We will make sure our voice reaches the ears of the leaders in Delhi for the due funds of the poor of Bengal.”

The party posted on X: “For far too long, the people of Bengal have been bearing the brunt of withheld MGNREGA and Awas Yojana funds. But, we will not bow down! We shall march to Delhi, carrying the heartfelt letters written by the affected people. Together, we stand firm and unwavering, for Bengal…Bengal’s fight for justice continues as the BJP-led Central Government withholds crucial funds earmarked for our people under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana.”

TMC will observe “Sathyagraha” at Raj Ghat, Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti. More than 50 lakh letters from the people of Bengal are being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Panchayat Minister Giriraj Singh, urging clearance of dues.

“@BJP4India has ruthlessly withheld Rs 15,000 crore due to Bengal under the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. Those adversely impacted have written letters to the PM @narendramodi seeking their rightful dues. Bengal will fight till justice is restored,” TMC posted on X.