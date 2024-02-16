We welcome SC verdict scrapping electoral bond scheme: TMC

Kolkata: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment annulling the electoral bonds scheme, the ruling party in Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that people have the right to know the source of funding of all political parties.

Without naming any particular political outfit, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the verdict was a blow to the party which introduced the bonds in the country. “People have the right to know the source of funding of political parties. We welcome the Supreme Court judgment,” Ghosh stated. He claimed that TMC has always been in favour of transparency. “CM Mamata Banerjee has always been vocal for electoral reforms,” Ghosh said. The scheme was notified by the BJP-led central government in January 2018. Annulling the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, the apex court said it violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as right to information.