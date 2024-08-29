We sought death sentence for Kamduni convicts: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, while referring to the Kamduni gang rape and murder incident, asked how rapists can be spared.



She pointed out that the state sought a death sentence for the convicts in the case.

Addressing a TMCP rally, Banerjee said: “We sought death sentences for the convicts in the Kamduni case. Now, we see that thieves and dacoits are being released. We have a Kamduni file with us. It is said that 10 years have passed and hence the convicts may be released. We ask why the convicts should be released. Why will rapists be released? Only punishment to rapists is the death sentence. Only capital punishment could bring an end to sexual attacks on women.”

Referring to bandh culture, Banerjee cited a ruling of a Maharashtra court and said that it had forbidden bandh. Even the Kerala High Court pronounced the same judgement calling bandh illegal. She regretted that Calcutta High Court did not pronounce any judgement to ban bandh in Bengal. “I do not speak to a judge but I have every right to comment on judgement… A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed at Calcutta High Court in this regard. There should have been some judgement coming out to ban bandh. Our court thought in contrary to a Maharashtra court. I urge lawyers to please not give any scope to the BJP so that people get justice,” she said.