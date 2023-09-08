We respect all religions & tread the path of non-violence: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday batted for peace and harmony among all religions, caste, creed and communities and assured of all possible assistance to the Jain community on behalf of the state government.



“India is a big country which is inhabited by people from all religions. This has been happening since days before Independence. The society is like a family where all live together. Our tradition has been to have respect for all religions and treading the path of non-violence where people from every community, caste and creed can live in peace, harmony and amity,” Banerjee said addressing a programme on the occasion of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Swami Nirvan Mahotsav at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium.

Banerjee said when Mahavir Jain (24th Tirthankara, supreme preacher of Jainism) was a child the district Burdwan was named after him.

“Many people are not aware that Burdwan is named after Mahavir Swami,” she said adding: “If you have some plans for the development of the Jains in Burdwan give me a written proposal and I will do the needful, as I think it is my responsibility.”

Given that the people from the Jain community are largely involved in various businesses, she urged them to utilise the scheme of the government to allow land on freehold.

“Previously we used to offer land on lease. After the expiry of the lease period, the concerned person had to approach the state government or bank and often had to face problems with the renewal of the lease. So, we have decided to give land on freehold. The state Cabinet has approved it. So you take land on freehold and do business as per your choice,” Banerjee remarked.

She expressed happiness over passing a resolution in the state Assembly that decided to celebrate Poila Baisakh (the first day of Bengali New Year) as Paschim Banga Divas. The song “Banglar Mati Banglar Jal“ has been selected as the state song.

She also took part in Dandiya Dance at the programme.