We need to get back to books: Usha Uthup at inaugural ceremony

KOLKATA: Legendary singer Usha Uthup urged the young generation to reconnect with literature at the inaugural ceremony of the 16th edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, which started on Friday at Allen Park. Emphasising the timeless pleasure of reading books, she said: “WhatsApp and Instagram are fine, but we need to get back to books.” The highlight of the inauguration ceremony was a tribute to the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who was honoured for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema.

The first day saw the presence of William Dalrymple, Ila Arun, Milind Soman, Shobhaa De and Blossom Kochhar at the lit fest where they discussed history, translation, healthfulness and more. For model-turned-fitness icon Soman, who turns 60 this year, fitness is the ability to enjoy life. He was at the lit fest with his wife Ankita and their book ‘Keep Moving’, a collaborative effort across three generations. “Fitness is not about competition but about being physically and mentally ready to embrace every moment.” The session with Soman and Ankita also addressed deeper societal issues around fitness and inclusion. Milind spoke passionately about Pinkathon, India’s largest women’s run, which he founded to encourage women to take up fitness in a safe, judgment- free environment.

“Women often step back from exercise due to societal perceptions that it isn’t feminine. Pinkathon was born to challenge these stereotypes and create a space where women can own their fitness journeys,” he said.