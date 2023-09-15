We intend to establish 10 zoos across state: Forest Min

Alipurduar: The State Conference of Range Officer Cadres of the Forest department commenced in Alipurduar on Friday, with Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick as the chief guest.



The conference is scheduled to run until Saturday. During his address at the conference, the Forest minister highlighted infrastructure development within the Forest department and announced a series of significant measures.

The Forest minister announced: “Motorbikes have already been procured for Forest department personnel to enhance forest patrolling efforts. We plan to purchase 200 jeeps and acquire sophisticated firearms.

Additionally, the recruitment of range officers through the Public Service Commission (PSC) is imminent. There will also be separate appointments for forest guards. Furthermore, we intend to establish 10 zoos across the state and, in the initial phase, construct 7 elephant corridors to mitigate human-elephant conflicts.”

Addressing the range officers, Jyotipriya Mallick stated: “I consider myself your guardian. Please don’t hesitate to inform me if any issues arise. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee envisions a green and beautiful Bengal, and we are committed to realising that vision through extensive tree planting efforts. We will also address the issue of tree cutting rigorously, with stringent laws coming into effect.”

Range officers from various parts of the state participated in the state conference. Meanwhile, several concerns were raised by the range officers and these will be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities.