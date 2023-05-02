We had hoped Deepa Dasmunshi would visit us in trying times: Families of Kaliaganj victims

RAIGANJ: Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur has been making headlines over the past few days. Politicians have made a beeline, visiting the bereaved families of the two deceased. However, Deepa Dasmunshi, the former INC MP of Raiganj and a resident of Kaliaganj is yet to make an appearance. Both the grief-stricken families and locals are upset over her absence and silence.



Mrinal Kanti Barman, the elder brother of the deceased Mritunjay Barman said: “Deepa Dasmunshi is the resident of Kaliaganj. She is wife of popular leader Late Priyaranjan Dasmunshi. In 2009 Parliamentary elections she was elected MP from Raiganj. We expected her to meet us in our hard times. She has not visited nor has she issued any statement.”

A team of Congress members led by Pradesh Congress Committee had visited the village. Dilip Barman, a local resident stated: “If Priya da had been alive he would certainly have met the bereaved families.” Deepa Dasmunshi was not available for comments. The president of Pradesh Congress Committee Adhir Chowdhury said: “Deepa Dasmunshi should have met the bereaved families. At present she is out of the state.”