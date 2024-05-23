We got our property back, have faith in police, says Ramakrishna Mission Secretary, Jalpaiguri

Siliguri: Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) on Thursday reclaimed their property ‘Sewak Bhawan’, located on Sevoke Road, Siliguri, in the presence of Bhaktinagar Police.



Swami Shivapremananda, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Jalpaiguri, took over charge of the ashram following legal procedures.

“We got our property back following all legal procedures. Although we will check every nook and corner of the property to verify whether everything is in the right position as before, we have faith in the police. They will surely punish the culprits,” said Swamiji.

Allegedly, on May 19 at around 3:30 am, Pradeep Roy, an infamous land grabber of the area along with 10 to 12 other miscreants, armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, entered the ‘Sewak Bhawan’ RKM Ashram located at Sevoke Road in Siliguri and tried to take possession of it.

Later, Swami Shivapremananda lodged a written complaint at Bhaktinagar Police Station.

After the incident, police sealed the ashram for investigation. During investigation, police found out that the ashram belongs to RKM authorities and they arrested five people in connection with vandalism and the attack on RKM and the monks.

However, Pradeep Roy, the prime accused, is still absconding. The arrested were remanded to 5 days police custody by a Jalpaiguri court.

After receiving the court’s order, the ashram was handed over. Along with the secretary, other monks entered the ashram that day.