‘We demand stoppage of Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express at Bandel Junction’

Raiganj: Demanding the stoppage of Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express at Bandel Junction, the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce (WDCC), a trade body of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts, has sent letters to Milind Deouskar and Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway respectively. If the plea falls on deaf ears, the WDCC will launch an agitation.



Radhikapur Station is located near the India-Bangladesh border of North Dinajpur district. Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express is the only day train to Kolkata from Radhikapur. This train has no stoppage at Bandel Junction. Bandel is an important junction from where the passengers can travel to other places with ease by other trains. In absence of the stoppage at Bandel, the passengers are facing great difficulties.

Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, said: “Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express has thirteen stoppages on the 375-km-long route between Radhikapur and Burdwan whereas there is no stoppage in the 105-km route from Burdwan to Howrah. A section of passengers whose destinations are not Howrah are facing great difficulties. We have sent letters with this demand to the general managers of both Eastern Railway in Kolkata and NF Railway in Maligaon of Assam. We also informed our District Magistrate and MP Raiganj.”