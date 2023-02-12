‘We condemn rising atrocities against Rajbangshi under BJP’

KOLKATA: Hitting out at BJP president JP Nadda’s claim that BJP will empower the youth, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, issued a rebuttal statement highlighting “how Central Force (BSF) had shot at a 24-year-old youth Prem Kumar Barman in Cooch Behar, suspecting him to be a cattle smuggler.”



On claims of BJP empowering the youth, TMC’s statement read: “There was no evidence against Barman’s involvement in cattle smuggling cases, yet he was fired upon by BSF officials 180 times. This is the empowerment that BJP leaders talk about. It’s a shame!”.

TMC also tweeted: “We CONDEMN the rising atrocities against Rajbangshi community under BJP’s watch. Why are the so-called BJP leaders @ SuvenduWB, @DrSukantaBJP, & @ Nisith Pramanik INDIFFRERENT? Why is HM @ Amit Shah SILENT on the shooting of Prem Kumar Barman, a resident of Cooch Behar by the BSF?”

On BJP’s chances of winning Panchayat polls, TMC said that the BJP is clueless about what the people of Bengal want and they are just imposing their idea on one another.

In the process, they’re only worsening the situation for themselves.

“…Who in Bengal will vote for the BJP that has blocked Rs 1 lakh crore under various heads just to gain power? If Suvendu Adhikari and his family members are so competent, why did the people of Contai reject the Adhikaris during the 2022 Municipality Elections? Saradha, Narada, Contai burning ghat scam, aiding financial irregularities in the Contai municipality – these are some of the gifts of the Adhikari family to Bengal,” the statement read.While our leaders have repeatedly called for a free, fair, and peaceful panchayat election, BJP leaders are talking about ‘using dandas’ and violence,” read the rebuttal statement.