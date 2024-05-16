We are & will be part of INDIA bloc at national level, clarifies Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday clarified that her party is very much a part of INDIA bloc at the national level.



While addressing an election rally in Tamluk, Banerjee said: “Some people have misunderstood my statement. I am very much part of the INDIA alliance at the national level. The alliance was my brainchild. We were and are together at the national level and will continue to be together.”

The clarification comes a day after her “outside support to the INDIA bloc” remark led to speculations.

She also reminded that her party has no alliance with CPI(M) and Congress in Bengal. She alleged that the two parties have joined hands with BJP in the state. “Do not count on the CPM and the Congress in Bengal. They are not with us; they are with the BJP here. I am talking about that (INDIA bloc) in Delhi,” she said.

Banerjee held the first election rally of the day at Haldia in support of her party candidate in Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Debangshu Bhattacharya and held a roadshow in support of Kanthi candidate Uttam Barik. She held another rally in Egra in support of her party’s candidate in the Midnapore Lok sabha seat June Malia.

“Attempts by the Congress and CPI(M), fueled by BJP funds, to divide votes should be resisted. Do not vote for them here. I’ve made it clear that there’s no alliance in Bengal, but we are aligned in Delhi. We will remain so,” Banerjee stated.

During the rally, Banerjee criticised the BJP for the outcome of the Nandigram seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, expressing her belief that she was unfairly defeated and vowed to seek retribution. Referring to the victory of BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Banerjee said that she would take revenge and added that the election result in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly elections was manipulated after ensuring a load-shedding.

“With the assistance of the Election Commission of India, the BJP changed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police. On polling day, they orchestrated a power outage, leading to a change in the results. I will seek justice for this injustice, be it tomorrow or the future. BJP will not stay forever, nor will agencies like the CBI or ED. My case is still pending in court, and I will seek justice. This isn’t the verdict of the people of Nandigram,” Banerjee asserted.

Referring to Adhikari as “Gaddar” without taking his name, Banerjee urged the people to help TMC candidates win in both the seats — Kanthi and Tamluk. “Both the seats belonged to TMC, the Gaddar has captured them,” she said.

Attacking the Adhikari family, Banerjee further stated: “When we started Trinamool Congress, the father-son duo was not there. Akhil Giri was here. They were defeated several times before they caught our hands. Now they joined BJP to save their money.”