We are optimistic of victory, says TMC’s Krishna Kalyani

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani will contest Raiganj Assembly by-elections to be held on July 10 as Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) candidate. He is confident of winning, banking on the issue of the development work carried out by the TMC-led state government.



With his name being announced as the TMC candidate, the Trinamool camp has swung into action with meetings with party leaders in Raiganj. On the other hand, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) are yet to announce their candidates.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Krishna Kalyani contested from the Raiganj seat as the BJP candidate.

He had defeated Kanaiyalal Agarwal of TMC with a margin of 20,748 votes. After a few months, Krishna Kalyani shifted allegiance to the TMC. This year he contested the Lok Sabha election from Raiganj Parliamentary seat as the TMC candidate. However, he was defeated in Raiganj Parliamentary seat, having lost to Kartick Chandra Pal by 46,739 votes.

A section of TMC workers believe that as Raiganj MLA, Krishna Kalyani had undertaken multiple development projects. As an industrialist also, in his personal capacity, he had provided employment to hundreds of youths in Raiganj. He also stood by the residents with financial support when they were in need, especially during medical emergencies. Numerous needy and meritorious students have been supported by him.

This would help him in the fray, feel observers. “In the Parliamentary elections, TMC won 29 seats in the state. In other states the result of BJP has gone down. People have now realised that without TMC, development in the state is not possible.

During my three years term as MLA, I have fulfilled 80 per cent demand of the residents of Raiganj.

If I win, the remaining part will also be fulfilled. As many as 74 beneficiary programmes which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced, has been a great boon. We are optimistic of victory.”