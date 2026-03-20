‘We are open’: Kolkata outlet counters Hard Rock Cafe shutdown buzz

KOLKATA: For some, it was the place of their first date. For others, it was where they danced, let loose and soaked in live music from their favourite bands. And for many, it stood as an iconic landmark on Park Street.



Hard Rock Cafe in Kolkata holds a treasure trove of memories for different people, making the sense of emptiness palpable when Florida-based Hard Rock Cafe International announced on March 16 that it was ending its partnership with JSM Corporation and shutting down all 10 of its restaurants in India.

However, for now, there is relief for music lovers. Hard Rock Cafe’s Indian franchise partner, JSM Group, recently rejected the global chain’s claim, asserting that all outlets in India will continue to operate as usual.

“The Hard Rock Group’s unilateral claims in this regard are outside of the contractual framework and unsupported by a court order,” JSM Group said in a statement responding to Hard Rock Cafe International’s media statement on March 16 informing of the closure of 10 of its cafes in India.

“We remain fully committed to protecting the interests of all stakeholders, including circulating credible and accurate information to the public,” JSM Group further said.

Meanwhile, an official from Hard Rock Cafe in Kolkata confirmed that operations remain unaffected. “We are presently open and I would like the patrons to come to our restaurant,” she said.