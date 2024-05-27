We are constantly beside distressed people, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday cancelled his roadshow in Falta under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha to oversee the relief works following a devastation caused by the cyclone ‘Remal’.

Taking to his social media handle, Abhishek said: “Cyclone Remal has caused disruption in the lives of my dear people in South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas.

On behalf of the party, we are constantly beside the distressed people in all the affected areas, providing shelter and support.

As my fellow workers are tirelessly working to provide assistance, I personally visited relief camps in Satgachia to ensure the safety of the people.

I pray to the Almighty for everyone’s safety. Ma, Mati, Manush shall always be there for the people of Bengal!”

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “In the wake of the devastation caused by cyclone Remal, we regret to inform you that Shri @abhishekaitc’s roadshow in Falta, Diamond Harbour, has been called off. Since last night, our Nat’l GS has been closely monitoring the situation. He will be at his Amtala Office from 5 PM today to oversee the relief efforts and ensure our party workers leave no stone unturned in providing assistance to the affected.” “While @BJP4India stays oblivious to the suffering of the people of Bengal and indulges in organising a drone show in Kolkata, Shri @abhishekaitc visits relief camps to ensure that the people are receiving the necessary support to overcome cyclone Remal,” AITC posted on X.

Banerjee monitored the situation since Sunday night. While addressing a gathering in Diamond Harbour, he urged his party men to stand by the side of the people so that they do not face any difficulties.

He also advised his party workers not to conduct any political programme and stand by the side of the people in the hours of their need.