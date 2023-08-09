We are committed to the overall development of Kurmi community: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday interacted with a three-member delegation of the Kurmi community at Jhargram and gave a patient hearing to their demands. She also met a tribal group under the banner of Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal and discussed some important issues.



Banerjee reached Jhargram on Tuesday to attend a distribution and inauguration programme on the occasion of World Tribal Day on August 9.

“We are committed to the overall development of the Kurmi community. Various issues were discussed and the meeting was fruitful. We are constantly taking measures for improvement in living conditions of people from different communities,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.

Banerjee said that she had assured the tribal group Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal that she would try her best to address any problem faced by them.

Kurmi leader Rajesh Mahato thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her role in the development of the Kurmi community and said that no other leader before Banerjee had been so patient in listening to their issues.

Prior to his meetings soon after her arrival in Jhargram, Banerjee visited Ramakrishna Sarada Peetha (Kanya Gurukul) in Jhargram and interacted with the students and teachers of the school. She listened to songs sung by the teachers and students.

On the occasion of World Tribal Day, Banerjee is slated to deliver benefits of a number of schemes of different government departments that includes Agriculture, Horticulture, Panchayats, Animal Resources Development, Backward Classes Welfare etc. She will be handing over cheques to Self-Help Groups in connection to the Anandadhara project at a programme at Jhargram stadium.

She is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a number of projects.