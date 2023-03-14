We agree to HC’s order, state can’t appoint V-Cs sans Guv nod: Min

Kolkata: Referring to the Calcutta High Court’s order stating that ‘the state government has no power in appointment or re-appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VC) after the expiry of their tenures’, State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said: “The state was not at all shocked by the High Court’s decision. We fully agree with the court’s decision. The state cannot appoint university Vice-Chancellors without the Governor’s signature.”

Basu also added that the Governor had reinstated some V-Cs for three months and those who have been appointed in the last few days have the consent of the Governor.

The Division Bench led by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava made the observation after accepting the petition on the appointment of V-Cs. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in connection with appointment of V-Cs. The Calcutta High Court has also cancelled the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of all universities who were appointed in the letter of the Secretary. Those who were re-appointed by the state after the expiry of their tenure were also cancelled. However, the court will not interfere with those whose period has already expired.

It has been alleged that the UGC guidelines had not been followed in the appointment of V-Cs.

As per UGC norms, the search committee has to be constituted with one UGC representative, one from the state university concerned and one nominated by the Governor.