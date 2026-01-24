WBTC rolls out special bus services for book fair

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has introduced special and shuttle bus services to facilitate travel to the Kolkata International Book Fair 2026 at Central Park, Karunamoyee, beginning Friday, January 23.



The services will operate daily till February 3 between 1 pm and 9 pm, with the option of extending operating hours depending on commuter demand. To handle the expected rush, WBTC has augmented existing services along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, including AC-12, AC-9B, AC-37, S-21 and ST-6, and introduced dedicated Book Fair Special and shuttle routes from multiple points across Kolkata and its suburbs.

According to the operational plan, buses will operate from Karunamoyee Bus Terminus in Salt Lake and a designated stop near Mayukh Bhawan. From Karunamoyee, 84 services will run from Monday to Thursday, increasing to 121 services on Fridays, Sundays and holidays.

From Mayukh Bhawan, 14 services will operate on weekdays, rising to 21 services on Fridays, Sundays and holidays. These will connect Ultodanga, Dunlop, Belgachia, Barrackpore and Barasat.

Fares on existing routes will remain unchanged, while Book Fair Special and shuttle services will follow a separately notified fare chart. The number of trips per bus will be determined based on operational requirements. All buses deployed for Book Fair duty are displaying route details along with a “Kolkata Book Fair Special” sticker on the front windshield.