WBTC launches study on future of electric mobility in city

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has launched a comprehensive study on ‘Accelerating Net Zero Transition of Public Transportation Systems’ in the city. For the same, they have collaborated with an environment think tank, TERI.



The study provides an overview on the future of electric mobility in the city and paves way for its replication in other cities in the state. The study summarises CO2 and air pollution related emission reductions, which could be achieved over the next 28 years. The study came out at an important time when WBTC celebrates its 150 years of Calcutta Tramways, 75 years of CSTC and TERI celebrates its 50th year of establishment.

Speaking at the event, managing director of WBTC, Rajanvir Singh Kapur mentioned the benefits of energy transition in the public transport and associated emission reductions which will have a positive impact on health. He also said that he would share the report with linked organisations including Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Pollution Control Board and state environment department. Furthermore, TERI observed that over Rs 7,000 crore would be required over the next 20 years to achieve clean energy transition. The report aims to open avenues for cities to implement similar action plans aiming towards decarbonisation in the public sector.