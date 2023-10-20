WBTC arranges 23 add’l buses for Red Road Carnival

Kolkata: To facilitate movement of spectators who will gather near Red Road on October 27 to observe the immersion procession of Goddesses Durga under ‘Red Road Carnival’, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will ply 23 buses on different routes from Esplanade in addition to normal route operations.

The state Transport department had requested the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) to arrange adequate transport arrangements till midnight on October 27.

Following this, the WBTC released a list of additional buses in routes, including Esplanade-Garia, Esplanade-New Town, Esplanade-Dunlop, Esplanade Patuli, Esplanade-Jadavpur and Airport-Nabanna, amongst others. The WBTC managing director was requested to ensure removal of overhead wires of tramways for smooth movement of idols. The WBTC, in an order, stated that parking places for these buses will be as per the direction of Kolkata Police’s Traffic department. These special buses will report at L-20 Bus Stand at 3 pm. The route alignment needs to be displayed on the left front glass of respective buses on the windscreen in block letters.

“In order to facilitate movement of spectators coming to attend the Red Road Carnival, concentration of buses plying in routes passing through Park Street, Mayo Road and Esplanade should be maintained from 2 pm onwards,” it was ordered.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Kolkata region has asked the private bus and minibus services as well as other public transport vehicles for providing transport facilities to the spectators of the Durga Puja Carnival 2023 at Red Road on October 27.