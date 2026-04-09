WBSSC uploads ‘substitute vacancies’ after errors in vacancy lists

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission is uploading “substitute vacancies” across subjects after errors were found in earlier vacancy lists for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the Classes XI–XII level.



The Commission has uploaded 51 substitute vacancies in geography, with counselling scheduled on April 8–9. This follows the publication of 35 substitute vacancies each in history and political science, for which counselling was held on April 6–7 and April 2–4, respectively.

The counselling process for Classes XI–XII began with Part I of the first phase on February 24–25. Officials said in Part I, 182 candidates were issued recommendation letters against 500 vacancies in seven subjects — anthropology, home science, music, Santali, accountancy, agronomy and physical education. Part II of the first phase started on March 24 with statistics and computer applications. It also covers nutrition, Hindi, commerce, home management and home nursing, political science, history, geography and mathematics and will continue till April 17. Officials said more than 3,000 candidates across 10 subjects will receive recommendation letters during this phase.

The process will conclude with mathematics counselling on April 13, April 16 and April 17. Teachers’ associations, however, have reported discrepancies in the mathematics vacancy lists.

The recruitment process is being conducted for 12,445 vacancies at the higher secondary level. The written examination was held on September 14 and results were announced on November 7 last year, followed by the publication of the preliminary interview list on November 15. Document verification for all 35 subjects was conducted between November 18 and December 4 and interviews concluded on January 8. The Commission published the final merit panel and waiting list on January 21.