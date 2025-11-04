WBSSC uploads list of 3,512 ‘tainted’ non-teaching staff

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday evening uploaded the list of 3,512 “tainted” non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 selection process, shortly before opening the online application window for the fresh recruitment of Group C and D staff in state-aided and sponsored schools. The 52-page document, published on the Commission’s official website around 8 pm, carries the names and roll numbers of candidates identified as “tainted” in connection with the 2016 cash-for-jobs scam. The list does not separately categorise Group C (clerk) and Group D staff.

As per the recruitment notification issued on October 9, the ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 8,478 non-teaching posts across government-aided and sponsored junior high, secondary and higher secondary schools. Of these, 2,989 vacancies are for Group C and 5,489 for Group D. The Commission has also released indicative vacancy lists for both categories, classified by region, post, medium, gender and social category, along with the activation of the application portal.

According to the recruitment rules, individuals identified as “tainted” under the Supreme Court’s judgment and order dated April 3 are ineligible to apply for the new selection process. The Supreme Court verdict cancelled the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 process.

While the apex court allowed teachers who were not found “tainted” to continue in service until December 31, 2025, it extended no such relief to non-teaching employees. As a result, all appointments made through the Third Regional Level Selection Test 2016, were annulled.