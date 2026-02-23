WBSSC to upload school allotment details within 1 hour

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will upload details of school allotments within one hour of completion of each counselling session for recruitment of higher secondary teachers (Classes XI–XII), a senior official said on Sunday, outlining measures to ensure transparency.



Part I of the first phase of counselling will begin on February 24 with sessions for anthropology (Bengali medium), home science (Bengali), music (Bengali) and Santali in Bengali and Santali medium. On February 25, counselling will be held for accountancy (Bengali, Hindi and Urdu medium), agronomy (Bengali) and physical education (Bengali).

Counselling of empanelled candidates for seven subjects under Part I will be conducted strictly in accordance with the combined merit list (CML). The vacancy list received from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was also published earlier.

Candidates will have to choose from available vacancies on their turn strictly as per merit position in the CML. Once selected, a vacancy will be treated as allotted and no change will be permitted. Refusal to choose or absence during counselling will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Within one hour of completion of each session, details of recommended candidates, including roll number and vacancy code, will be uploaded on the commission’s website, the official said. “There will be no scope for doubt. Anyone can verify who has been recommended where,” the official added.

Unlike earlier rounds, no large display screens will be used at the venue. Vacancy codes and selections will be announced through a public address system, as display boards had proved difficult to follow during fast-moving sessions.

Candidates have been advised to go through the instructions in the intimation letter and bring all required documents and testimonials. In cases of grave and unavoidable contingency, authorised representation will be permitted.

There are 12,445 vacancies at the higher secondary level. The written examination was held on September 14, and the final merit panel and waiting list were published on January 21.