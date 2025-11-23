WBSSC to publish IX-X teachers recruitment exam results today

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission will release the results of the Classes IX-X Teachers Recruitment Examination on Monday, officials said.

The examination, held on September 7 under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST), covered 11 subjects. Of 3,19,961 registered candidates, 2,93,152 (91.62%) appeared, competing for 23,212 tentative vacancies in the category.

Candidates will be able to view their individual scores out of the 60-mark written test on Monday. The preliminary interview list, based on written scores, academic qualifications and teaching experience, will be released shortly. The ratio for shortlisting will be 1:6, meaning about 160 candidates will be called for every 100 vacancies. Document verification will follow, after which the final interview list will be published.

Verification for the recruitment of Classes XI–XII assistant teachers, covering 35 subjects, began on November 18 and will continue till December 4. Six subjects were completed by November 22. Despite the ongoing process, the Commission has planned to begin interviews earlier. As per a recent notice, the interview and lecture demonstration for the first two verified subjects — Bengali and English — are likely to start on November 26 at the respective Regional School Service Commissions. Only candidates found eligible after scrutiny will be called.

Ahead of the final interview list, the Commission has published the final vacancy details for Classes XI–XII, which show that the count has dropped from the tentative 12,514 to 12,445 — a reduction of 69.

The announced tentative vacancies for both levels total 35,726 — 23,212 for Classes IX–X and 12,514 for Classes XI–XII. While the higher secondary count has fallen, education secretary Binod Kumar has said additional vacancies will be provided to offset those used for reinstating untainted teachers to their earlier services under a Supreme Court directive, ensuring the announced tentative vacancy count remains unchanged.