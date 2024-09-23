WBSSC to issue duplicate TET certificates for 2011 exam

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that it will issue duplicate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates for the 2011 examination from September 24 to 30.

A list of 259 candidates, who have applied for the duplicate TET certificates, has been released by the commission. These candidates must visit the WBSSC office between 11 am and 3 pm on dates specified for them in the schedule.

Applicants are required to bring their original TET Admit Card. In cases where the original admit card is lost, candidates must provide the original General Diary (G.D.) copy from the concerned police station. Additionally, a photo identity proof and the receipt copy of the application submitted at the office or regional offices are necessary to collect the duplicate certificate.

A fee of Rs 1000 will be charged for the issuance of the duplicate certificate. This fee has raised concerns among some teachers’ associations, who argue that it is quite high.

However, a senior official from the commission explained that the fee covers the costs associated with using manpower and printing duplicate certificates. The official also mentioned that there should be a penalty for losing an important document like the TET certificate, which justifies the high fee.