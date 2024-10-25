WBSSC to hold 2nd phase counselling from Nov 11-27

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has notified that the second phase of counselling for recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools will be held from November 11 to 27 barring Saturday and Sunday.

About 8,091 candidates will be called for counselling. There will be no counselling on November 12 and 13.

The counselling for upper primary started from October 3 after a gap of eight years. The list of 658 candidates was published after rounds of counselling held in the first phase. The remaining counselling for the phase will be held on October 24, 25, 28 and 29. However, counselling may be affected on October 24 and 25 due to Cyclone ‘Dana’.

The candidates eligible for the second phase can download their intimation letter from the website of the School Service Commission from October 24. Commission sources said the number of tables for counselling is likely to be increased during the second phase with over 600 candidates to be called each day.

The president of Paschimbanga Upper Primary Chakriprathi Mancha, Sushanta Ghosh said: “As per directions of Calcutta High Court on August 28, jobs for 14,052 candidates need to be secured. The counselling list recommending 8,749 candidates is published already. The remaining 5,000 students should also be counselled and their jobs ensured by December 31”.