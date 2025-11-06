WBSSC to announce Class XI-XII teacher recruitment results on Friday

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will announce the results of the assistant teacher recruitment examination for Classes XI-XII on Friday, followed by the publication of results for Classes IX-X next week, a senior commission official confirmed on Wednesday.

“We had informed the Supreme Court that the results for Classes XI and XII would be published by the first week of November, and we intend to do so. The week ends on Friday, November 7, and we are working to release the results that day,” the official said, adding that the results for Classes IX and X are expected to be published next week.

The recruitment process is being conducted in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. Together, the two levels—Secondary and Higher Secondary—account for 35,726 vacancies, including 23,212 posts for Classes IX-X and 12,514 posts for Classes XI-XII. The final model answer key will be released along with the results. Document verification and interviews for Classes XI-XII will begin immediately after the results are published, while the process for Classes IX-X will start later. Document verification will be conducted centrally, followed by region-wise interviews.

The written examination for Classes IX-X was held on September 7, and for Classes XI-XII on September 14. In the Secondary-level test, 2,93,152 of 3,19,961 registered candidates appeared, recording a 91.62 per cent turnout. For the Higher Secondary level, 2,29,497 of 2,46,543 candidates appeared, marking a 93.09 per cent turnout. Altogether, about 5.66 lakh candidates had registered, of whom 5.22 lakh took the exams.

According to recruitment rules, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews and lecture demonstrations based on a preliminary merit score combining marks from the written examination and academic records. The shortlisting will follow a 1.6:1 ratio, meaning around 160 candidates will be called for every 100 vacancies. Officials estimate that 50,000 to 60,000 candidates will be shortlisted across both levels.

An official said that interviews for the Higher Secondary category will be held first due to the smaller number of candidates. “About 21,000 candidates will be called for interviews for Classes XI-XII, which will take less time to complete,” the official said.