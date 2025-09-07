WBSSC tightens security for asst teacher recruitment exam to prevent paper leaks

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has introduced enhanced security measures for the assistant teacher recruitment examination for Classes IX–X, scheduled for Sunday, to prevent paper leaks and ensure transparency.

Commission chairman Siddhartha Majumder announced on Saturday that each of the 3.19 lakh candidates would receive question papers embedded with both common and variable identifiers.

“If a photograph of a paper is circulated from inside an examination hall, we will be able to trace its source within 30 minutes. The booklets carry strong security features that allow every candidate to be tracked,” he explained.

The examination is being held after the Supreme Court cancelled nearly 26,000 appointments made in 2016. WBSSC has since launched the second State Level Selection Test (SLST) to fill 35,726 assistant teacher vacancies — 23,212 for Classes IX–X and 12,514 for the higher secondary level. Sunday’s test for Classes IX–X will be conducted across 636 venues. Out of 5.65 lakh applicants, 3,19,919 candidates are set to appear.

Candidates have been asked to report by 10 am, although admit cards mention 11 am, to allow time for metal detector frisking. Only transparent water bottles, transparent ballpoint pens, admit cards, and photo ID cards in transparent folders are permitted inside.

Extra pens, if required, will be supplied at venues. Admit cards, issued online, carry barcodes for authentication, and no entry will be allowed without them.

Entry to centres will close at 11:45 am. Exam halls will shut at 12 noon, when the test begins, and reopen only at the end of the paper at 1:30 pm. Visually impaired candidates and those with writing difficulties will receive an additional 30 minutes. No candidate may leave before the exam ends.

Confidential question papers will reach centres between 10 am and 10:30 am in trunks secured with combination locks. Codes will be shared only with the Venue-in-Charge and Observer. Trunks cannot be opened before 11 am. Sealed packets of Question Booklets and OMR sheets will be distributed to candidates at 11:45 am. Candidates must fill in details on OMR sheets but cannot mark them before the test begins, with violations leading to expulsion. Invigilators will be deployed at the ratio of one for every 25 candidates.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smart watches, and calculators, are banned. Items found will be seized and candidates disqualified. Cloakrooms will be provided for valuables. Observers and Venue-in-Charges cannot carry phones into exam halls, though permitted within the premises. A Commission control room will function from 8 am on exam day.

Dismissing leak allegations, Majumder said the papers are “fully secure.” He clarified that admit cards are provisional and eligibility will be confirmed only after physical verification of documents.

The higher secondary recruitment test, with over 2.46 lakh candidates, will follow on 14 September across 478 centres.