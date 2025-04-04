WBSSC seeks legal clarity before starting fresh recruitment process

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has decided to seek legal clarity on the Supreme Court’s order before initiating a fresh recruitment process for teachers and non-teaching staff whose appointments

were annulled.

On Friday, WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumder confirmed that while the process would adhere to the apex court’s ruling, completing it within three months would not be feasible. The Supreme Court had on Thursday upheld the Calcutta High Court’s verdict of April 22, 2024, which invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in government and government-aided schools. The state government has since directed WBSSC to begin the fresh selection process at the earliest.

Majumder stated: “We have reviewed the Supreme Court’s verdict and held initial discussions with legal advisors and government officials. However, we have yet to finalise our course of action. We received a letter from the government instructing us to initiate the recruitment process in compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling. Before proceeding, we need further legal clarification. Over the weekend, we will consult legal experts and if needed, will seek clarification from the court.”

Majumder outlined several ambiguities regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order. “Who will be allowed to participate? Will the recruitment be open to all, or restricted to those who appeared for the 2016 selection process? We need clarification on this,” he stated.

Addressing concerns about the timeline, he pointed out the logistical challenges. “Last time, across four sectors, 22 lakh appeared for the exams. Among them, 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 9-10 and Class 11-12 teacher categories, while over 18 lakh applied for non-teaching positions, including Group-C and Group-D posts,” he explained.

WBSSC chairman asserted that while publishing recruitment notifications and

initiating the process within three months might be possible, completing the selection process in that period

was unrealistic.

“The court’s order does not specify a three-month deadline. Whether we conduct recruitment for one sector at a time or all four simultaneously will determine the duration,” he added.

Education minister Bratya Basu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for deserving candidates. “The Chief Minister has already spoken extensively on this matter. The SSC will handle the legal and technical clarifications. From our department’s standpoint, we will support the deprived and deserving candidates both humanely and politically,” he said. Responding to reports that affected teachers did not attend school on Friday, Basu dismissed them as incorrect. “The Chief Minister has provided clear guidelines on their responsibilities. We have not received any information suggesting that teachers are not reporting to schools,” he asserted. Reports also suggested that some affected teachers did attend school.

When asked whether these teachers could continue working, Basu said: “I cannot make such a statement. If any technical or legal clarification is required, SSC has already indicated that they will seek one from the Supreme Court. Until then, I urge all teachers to trust the humanitarian message given by the Chief Minister.”