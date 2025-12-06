WBSSC republishes list of 3,512 ‘tainted’ non-teaching recruits

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday republished a full list of 3,512 candidates identified as “tainted” in the 2016 Regional Level Selection Test (RLST) for Group C (clerk) and Group D non-teaching posts, following a Calcutta High Court directive for complete disclosure.

The updated list includes roll numbers, names, posts, parent names and dates of birth of candidates flagged for irregularities such as alleged rank jumping, appointments out of panel and mismatches in OMR evaluations.

The earlier version, released on November 3, had contained only roll numbers and names.

Justice Amrita Sinha, while hearing petitions from fresh candidates and those on the 2016 waiting list, ordered the Commission to publish all relevant particulars of tainted candidates. The court also stated that anyone named in the tainted list would be barred from the fresh recruitment process.

The application process is underway for 8,478 non-teaching posts in government-aided and sponsored junior high, secondary and higher secondary schools. This includes 2,989 Group C and 5,489 Group D vacancies.

The window, which opened on November 3, will remain open until 5.59 pm on December 8.

Earlier, the Commission had also republished a detailed list of 1,806 “tainted” teachers recruited through the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) in compliance with a separate High Court order.