WBSSC releases final answer keys for 11 subjects

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission has released the final answer keys for 11 subjects of the classes IX–X assistant teachers recruitment examination, the result of which was published on November 24.

Held on September 7 under the Second SLST, the exam saw 2,93,152 of 3,19,961 candidates appear for 23,212 tentative vacancies. Candidates had earlier reported that several questions carried more than one correct option, and in some cases all four, though only one had been accepted in the provisional keys.

The final answer keys confirm those discrepancies. Several questions across subjects now show two or three correct answers, while some were marked “marks to all” or granted full marks on attempt. Candidates argue this erases the distinction between informed responses and guesswork.

An English candidate said questions taken directly from the prescribed text had only one correct answer, yet marks were given to all. Chinmay Mondal, a leader of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha and an English candidate, said two English questions were marked “marks to all” despite having a clear correct option. Across subjects, English also had two questions with two correct answers. Hindi had one “marks to all” and one with two correct answers.

Nepali had two questions with two correct answers. Life Science had a question with three correct answers. Physical Science had questions with two correct options, one granting full marks on attempt and one where no option was correct. Geography had two “marks to all”, one with three correct answers and another with two.

Urdu had three “marks to all” and two with two correct answers. Telugu had one question with three correct answers and another marked “marks for all”.

Candidates were evaluated on the basis of the final answer keys. The preliminary interview list, combining written marks with academic and experience weightage, is awaited.