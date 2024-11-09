WBSSC releases corrected list of 756 school vacancies

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published a rectified list of 756 school vacancies for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level in state-run schools. These vacancies are related to Bengali Medium for different subjects, for which counselling is set to commence on November 11 and continue until November 27.

Earlier, on October 1, the WBSSC had released a list of 14,339 vacancies. However, several incorrect vacancies were identified, particularly in Birbhum district, where over 650 vacancies were wrongly listed. Some candidates faced issues when they tried to join schools due to the discrepancies. Siddhartha Majumder, Chairman of the WBSSC, explained: “We received feedback about the incorrect vacancies, particularly from Birbhum and promptly sent the details to the state School Education department for correction. Based on their feedback, we have now published the corrected vacancy list.”

The revised list includes corrections for vacancies primarily in Birbhum, along with some other districts such as Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Nadia, West Midnapore, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, East Midnapore, East Burdwan and North and South Dinajpur.

Sushanta Ghosh, president of ‘Paschim Banga Upper Primary Chakriparthi Mancha’, shared: “After the initial publication of the vacancy list, candidates from Birbhum and other districts, reported numerous discrepancies to our help desk. We immediately informed the WBSSC and the chairman took quick action in coordination with the Education department to resolve the issues and ensure that candidates would not face further challenges during the joining process.”