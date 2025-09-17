WBSSC releases class IX-X asst. teacher answer keys

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the preliminary model answer keys for the recruitment examination of assistant teachers for classes IX-X.

The Commission uploaded the keys late on Tuesday night, covering 11 subjects in the first phase of the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025, held on September 7. For each subject, four sets of question papers (A, B, C, D) were used. Alongside the model answer keys, WBSSC has published detailed cross-references mapping the master key to the four sets. For example, question no. 1 in the master key for Bengali, English, and Hindi corresponds to question no. 13 in set A, no. 3 in set B, no. 36 in set C, and no. 6 in set D. All 60 questions across the subjects have been mapped in this manner.

The answer keys for the class XI-XII examination, held on September 14, will be published on September 20. Candidates will then be able to submit objections or suggestions for both IX-X and XI-XII levels between September 20 and 25. Each objection must be filed online with a fee of Rs 100 per question, supported by at least two authentic academic references. The fee will be refunded if the objection is upheld.

WBSSC said expert committees, constituted under Rule 11 of the West Bengal School Service Commission (Selection for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Teachers for Upper Primary Level of Classes [except Work Education and Physical Education], classes IX-X and classes XI-XII) Rules, 2025, will scrutinise the objections. Their decisions will be final. Evaluation of OMR sheets will be carried out on the basis of the finalised keys.

The Commission is expected to publish the list of shortlisted candidates for interviews and lecture demonstrations thereafter, with interviews likely to commence in November.

In the IX–X examination, 2,93,152 of 3,19,961 registered candidates appeared (91.62 per cent). In the XI–XII examination, 2,29,497 of 2,46,543 candidates appeared, a turnout of 93.09 per cent. Altogether, around 5.66 lakh candidates had registered for the 2nd SLST, of whom 5.22 lakh took the exams.