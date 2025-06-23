WBSSC recruitment rules: High Court to hear plea on July 1

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear on July 1 a petition challenging the amended rules for fresh recruitment of teachers by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The matter was mentioned before Justice Saugata Bhattacharya on Monday, with the petitioners seeking protection of the rights of “untainted candidates” to participate in the ongoing recruitment process, which is being conducted under the revised rules.

Counsel for the petitioners informed the court that they intend to file an application seeking relaxation of the age limit. It was argued that despite a Supreme Court direction allowing all untainted candidates to apply, some have become ineligible due to the new age criteria.

Under the latest notification, the upper age limit is set at 40 years as of January 1, 2025, with relaxations available for reserved categories.

The merit and waiting lists are to remain valid for one year after counselling, extendable by six months with state approval. It was also submitted that the application process is currently ongoing and will remain open until July 14.

However, the court observed that since the recruitment must be completed within the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court, it cannot interfere at this stage. “The court cannot relax the time,” Justice Bhattacharya said.

Earlier this month, the court had noted that there was no need for an urgent hearing and allowed the recruitment process to continue. It stated that it would intervene only if complications arise.