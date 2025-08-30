WBSSC opens recruitment for 8,477 non-teaching vacancies

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday announced the commencement of the selection process for 8,477 non-teaching staff posts through the first State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive.

According to the notification, online applications will be accepted from 5 pm on September 16 to 5 pm on October 31, with application fees payable until 11:59 pm on the closing date. A detailed notification and programme will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on August 31.

Of the total vacancies, 2,989 posts are for Group C (clerk) staff and 5,488 for Group D staff in government-aided and sponsored junior high, secondary, and higher secondary schools

across the state.

The recruitment will be conducted under the WBSSC (Selection of Persons for Appointment to the Posts of Non-Teaching Staff) Rules, 2025, notified on August 4. For the first time, the rules provide marks for “similar experience,” awarding candidates one mark per completed year, up to a maximum of five marks.

Eligibility criteria vary according to the post. Clerk applicants must have passed Madhyamik or its equivalent and will be assessed through a 60-mark written examination, along with 10 marks for academic record, five marks for similar experience, 15 marks for typing and computer proficiency, and a 10-mark interview. Group D applicants must have cleared at least Class VIII and will face a 40-mark written test, supplemented by five marks for experience and five marks for

interview performance.

To ensure transparency, candidates will receive duplicate copies of their OMR sheets. Originals will be destroyed two years after the expiry of the panel, though scanned images will be retained for 10 years.

This fresh recruitment drive comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s April 3 order, which annulled the appointments of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 selection process.