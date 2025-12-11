WBSSC likely to release IX–X interview list this week

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is expected to release the preliminary interview list for assistant teacher recruitment in classes IX–X this week, with officials indicating a likely publication on Friday or Saturday.

The written examination for the IX–X category was held on September 7, and the results were announced on November 24. Candidates who feature in the preliminary interview list will be called for document verification in the next stage, which will begin only after the ongoing interview process for classes XI–XII concludes.

Vacancy figures have been revised downward in both categories. For IX–X, the tentative count of 23,212 has been reduced to 23,209 in the final list sent by the School Education Department. In the XI–XII segment, vacancies have come down from 12,514 to 12,445. This has brought the overall vacancy count to 35,654, instead of the earlier tentative total of 35,726. For XI–XII, the written examination took place on September 14, results were published on November 7, and the preliminary interview list was released on November 15. Interviews, which began on September 26, are scheduled to continue until December 24. WBSSC aims to publish the final panel for this category by December 31.