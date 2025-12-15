WBSSC likely to hold Group C and D recruitment test in Feb

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is likely to conduct the recruitment examination for Group C and Group D non-teaching staff in state-run schools in February 2026, with officials citing the time required to finalise examination centres and logistics.

The application process for 8,478 non-teaching posts began on November 3 and closed on December 12, drawing around 16 lakh applications so far. Sources said the commission is unlikely to announce the examination schedule before mid-January. Once the date is notified, it would require at least 15 days to prepare, making February the earliest possible window for the test.

Explaining the delay, a WBSSC official pointed to the scale of arrangements involved. For the Class IX–X teacher recruitment examination held on September 7, as many as 2,93,152 candidates appeared out of 3,19,961 registered applicants, requiring 636 examination centres.

In contrast, the Group C and D recruitment has already attracted about five times more applications, which would require around 1,500 centres across the state. Identifying and preparing such a large number of centres, along with ensuring the required infrastructure, would take additional time, the official said. In the previous Group C and D recruitment conducted in 2016, nearly 18 lakh applications were received. The entire panel was later scrapped by the Supreme Court.