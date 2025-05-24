WBSSC jobs protest: HC directs protesting teachers to shift venue

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the protesting teachers and non-teaching staff, who lost their jobs in the wake of a Supreme Court order in the WBSSC recruitment corruption, to shift their ongoing protest to Central Park in Salt Lake, citing public convenience.

The demonstrators, previously camped in front of Bikash Bhavan — the state Education department headquarters — have been agitating under the banner of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, while hearing petitions filed by both the forum and the state government, allowed the continuation of the protest but limited the number of participants to 200 at any given time. He instructed the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to provide basic amenities at the new site, including drinking water and bio-toilets. A list of 10 authorised members from the forum must liaise with police for regulating participation beyond the stipulated number.

Emphasising the need for compassion amidst the sweltering heat, the court asked the state to consider providing temporary shelters at the new protest location.

Justice Ghosh noted that the court supports the right to peaceful protest but prioritises public convenience. The directive comes after a scuffle between protesters and police on May 15. While both sides claimed injuries, the court observed that no major incidents had occurred since.

It also asked the police to act with restraint regarding the accused and barred the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education from proceeding with show-cause notices linked to the incident. Two teachers, representing the forum in court, insisted their protest had remained peaceful and sought only to voice their concerns. The case is scheduled for further hearing on July 4.

Nearly 26,000 school staff were affected by the apex court ruling, which found recruitment irregularities.