WBSSC: High Court scraps 1,911 school appointments

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) to immediately cancel the recommendation letters of 1,911 Group D employees.

On the same day, the Commission cancelled the recommendations issued. In a notification, they mentioned that the Commission has found 1,911 recommendations of having manipulations in their OMR data. Moreover, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the appointment of 2,520 people as Group D employees. On September 28 last year, 609 people had lost their jobs due to irregular recruitments. The SSC has been instructed to fill up those vacancies.

“Candidates who shall be called to attend such counseling process, if found to be related to irregularities, including manipulation in their OMRs, shall be barred from appearing in the counselling process and shall have their candidature cancelled forthwith without any notice,” the Commission notified on Friday. The court ordered the vacancies to be filled up. It also ordered the Commission to conduct the interviews within three weeks and make recommendations. The work needs to be completed by March 6. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on March 13.