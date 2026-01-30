WBSSC gets nod to hold Group C&D recruitment exams

Kolkata: The Education Department on Thursday received clearance from Nabanna to proceed with examinations for recruitment to non-teaching posts in Group C and Group D.



The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will conduct the examinations on March 1 and March 8 for recruitment to the non-teaching posts. The total number of vacancies stands at 2,989 for Group C and 5,488 for Group D. According to WBSSC sources, over 16 lakh candidates have applied for the two categories.

The number of applicants for Group C is 8.13 lakh, while 8.20 lakh candidates have applied for Group D posts.

The commission has issued a notification detailing the conduct of the examinations, which are expected to be held across around 1,500 centres across the state.

The written examination for Group C will carry 60 marks, while that for Group D will be of 40 marks. Both examinations will begin at 12 noon. The Group C examination will be held for a duration of one hour and 50 minutes, while the Group D examination will last for one hour and 20 minutes.

The commission has clarified that tainted candidates will not be allowed to appear for the written examination. It has already furnished a list of 3,712 tainted non-teaching staff, including 1,363 in Group C and 2,349 in Group D.