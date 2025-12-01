WBSSC extends Group C, D application deadline

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission has extended the application deadline for Group C (clerk) and Group D posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test (Non-Teaching Staff), 2025, to December 8. The extension follows reports of technical problems on its portal.

The application window opened on November 3 and was scheduled to close on December 3. In a notice issued on Monday, the Commission said many candidates faced difficulties in accessing the portal due to server issues. Applications will now be accepted until 5.59 pm on December 8, and fee payment will be allowed until 11.59 pm the same day.

An official said the last date of application had to be extended as the website remained inaccessible for at least two days during the publication of the Classes XI-XII results on November 7 and for two more days after the Classes IX-X results were released on November 24.

Meanwhile, the number of applications for the recruitment drive has reached close to 10 lakh, officials said. However, the figure remains well below the nearly 18 lakh applications submitted in the 2016 cycle.