WBSSC extends application deadline for assistant teacher recruitment

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided and sponsored schools.

Originally scheduled to close on July 14, the application window will now remain open until 5:59 pm on July 21. Candidates will be allowed to submit application fees until 11:59 pm on the same day.

According to a public notice issued by the Commission, the extension was necessitated due to persistent technical issues and server problems encountered by candidates while attempting to access the online portal. “It has been observed that some candidates have faced difficulties in accessing our portal for applying for the post of assistant teachers due to technical issues or server problems,” the notice stated.

The ongoing teacher recruitment drive, being conducted in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, includes 23,213 vacancies for Classes IX and X and 12,514 posts for classes XI and XII.

Although the initial response was relatively subdued, the number of applications has seen a sharp rise in recent days. So far, WBSSC has received nearly 4.5 lakh applications, approaching its anticipated total of five lakh.

In the previous round of recruitment for similar posts, approximately 2.9 lakh candidates had applied. Meanwhile, a section of teachers who lost their jobs following the Supreme Court verdict, but are considered untainted, has announced a protest march to Nabanna on Monday.

Organised under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, the demonstration is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am from the taxi stand adjacent to

Howrah Station.

The group is demanding reinstatement to their former positions with dignity,

proactive measures by the state government to facilitate job restoration through review mechanisms, immediate publication of the ‘untainted certified list’ and the release of OMR sheets, followed by job restoration through

lawful re-paneling.