WBSSC corrects errors in Bengali and Geography answer keys

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has admitted to errors in the final answer keys for Bengali and Geography papers of the recruitment examination for assistant teachers in classes XI-XII and has issued corrections through an official notification on Monday.

In the notification, the Commission stated that a few clerical mistakes had occurred in the answer keys published on November 7 along with the examination results. These have now been corrected and the revised results for the two subjects have been re-published.

According to the Commission, based on recommendations from the Review Committee experts, in Bengali (PG), the correct option for Master Series Question No. 12 is ‘B’, as published in the preliminary key released on September 20. In Geography (PG), Question Nos. 6 and 33 have been corrected to option ‘C’, also consistent with the preliminary answer key.

The 60-mark written examination was held on September 14 across 478 centres in 35 subjects. Of the 2,46,543 registered candidates, 2,29,606 appeared for 12,514 vacancies. The preliminary answer keys were issued on September 20, and objections were accepted until September 25.

Brindaban Ghosh, a Bengali candidate, confirmed that his marks had increased following the correction. “My result has been revised and I found an increase of one mark,” he said.

However, some candidates pointed out that a few questions across subjects had more than one acceptable answer, though the expert committee finalised a single option for each. Candidates said they would review the preliminary interview list before deciding their next course of action.