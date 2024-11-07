WBSSC clarifies eligibility criteria for Upper Primary teacher recruitment

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued a clarification regarding the professional qualifications for the recruitment of Upper Primary teachers. This clarification comes after confusion arose due to the wording used in the recommendation letters issued to candidates.

In recommendation letters issued by WBSSC, candidates’ qualifications are described as ‘Grad with B.Ed’, which led to complications when some candidates approached schools for appointments. Re-verification revealed that several candidates hold various qualifications, including a Diploma in Elementary Education, a Bachelor of Education in Special Education, a 1-year B.Ed., or a 4-year integrated Bachelor in Elementary Education.

These variations in qualifications created complications for candidates, as schools were hesitant to issue appointment letters due to the discrepancies between qualifications stated in recommendation letters and actual credentials of candidates.

In its clarification, the WBSSC emphasised that all types of professional qualifications, as outlined in sub-rule (u) of rule 2 of The West Bengal School Service Commission (Selection for Appointment to the post of teachers for Upper Primary level of schools) Rules, 2016, are acceptable for recruitment.