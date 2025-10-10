WBSSC calls candidates for docu verification

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has called 546 candidates for document verification for reinstatement to their previous services, in accordance with a Supreme Court order issued on April 3, 2025.

According to the Commission, the verification will be conducted on October 25. The list of candidates, provided by the Commissioner of School Education and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), includes details such as the candidates’ names, employee IDs, designations, districts of posting, the schools where they were serving as of April 2, 2025, and particulars of their previous service, including the name of the school, post, designation, and district to which they seek reinstatement.

The verification schedule has been divided into two reporting slots. Candidates from East Midnapore, Hooghly and Nadia (119 candidates), South 24-Parganas, Bankura, Cooch Behar and Kolkata (130 candidates), and West Midnapore, Alipurduar, Purulia, Howrah and South Dinajpur (78 candidates) have been asked to report at 10.30 am.

Those from West and East Burdwan, Siliguri, Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas and Malda (114 candidates), along with Murshidabad, Jhargram, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and North Dinajpur (105 candidates), must appear at 2 pm.

Candidates have been instructed to carry all relevant documents for verification, including recommendation and appointment letters from both the 2016 and pre-2016 recruitment processes, approval letters from the concerned District Inspectors of Schools, and proof of prior service in an SSC-recommended school, such as release orders or last pay certificates.

The April 3 Supreme Court order, which cancelled nearly 26,000 appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 selection process, had also directed that certain appointees who do not fall within the category of tainted candidates may seek reinstatement in their former posts in government departments or autonomous bodies.