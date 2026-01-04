WBSSC calls 46 candidates for classes XI–XII teacher interviews

KOLKATA: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has called 46 candidates for interviews for recruitment of assistant teachers at the Classes XI–XII level. The interviews will be held on January 8 at the commission’s new office in Salt Lake. Of the 78 candidates who appeared for verification, 46 were found to have met the subject-wise cut-off marks required for the interview-cum-lecture demonstration. The candidates had applied for the recruitment process without mentioning or correcting their caste or disability category and later approached the High Court, contending that inclusion of their category status would bring them within the prescribed cut-off marks. Acting on the court’s direction, candidates who filed writ petitions by 2.30 pm on December 16 were given a one-time window to update their category details until 8.30 pm on December 17. The special document verification exercise was conducted thereafter, and a revised list of 46 candidates was uploaded on Saturday.

