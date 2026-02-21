WBSSC bans shoes, boots for Gr C, D exams; Slippers, sandals allowed

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has barred candidates from wearing shoes or boots inside examination centres for the upcoming Group C and Group D recruitment tests, directing them to wear slippers or flat sandals.The recruitment drive seeks to fill 8,478 non-teaching posts, including 2,989 Group C (clerk) vacancies and 5,489 Group D posts.



The Group C written examination will be held on March 1 and the Group D examination on March 8, both from 12 noon. Around 8.13 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Group C examination while about 8.20 lakh will appear for the Group D examination.

The restriction has been mentioned in the provisional admit cards. The commission said the step was introduced to maintain security and transparency following instances in other public examinations where mobile phones were allegedly concealed in shoes.

Watches, calculators, log tables, mobile phones and electronic gadgets are also not allowed inside the examination centre. Candidates have been advised not to carry mobile phones or wear jewellery or metallic items, as adequate cloakroom facilities may not be available at every venue. All venues will be under CCTV surveillance, and candidates will be frisked before entry.

Any candidate found using unfair means at any stage will have their candidature cancelled and may face legal action.

Candidates must report to their venues by 10 am. The gates will close at 11.45 am and entry to the hall will be permitted till 12 noon. No candidate will be allowed to leave before the examination concludes and the OMR sheets are matched with the attendance records.

The commission has instructed candidates to carry a transparent blue or black ballpoint pen, a printed admit card and an original valid government-issued photo identity proof, which may be kept in a transparent folder. Candidates may also bring a transparent water bottle.