WBSSC announces TET & SLST 2025 for spl education teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued a notice for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 and the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025, aimed at recruiting special education teachers for government-aided and sponsored high/ higher secondary schools.

The announcement, dated August 21, 2025, complies with an earlier Supreme Court directive. The TET 2025 will facilitate the recruitment of teachers to address the needs of students with special needs enrolled in upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels.

The indicative number of vacancies stands at 1941.

As per the West Bengal School Service Commission (Recruitment of Persons for Appointment to the Posts of Special Education Teachers) Rules, 2024, the commission will allow candidates with existing valid TET certificates to opt for participation in the selection process based on their prior certification or otherwise.

Applications will be accepted online exclusively via the WBSSC website (www.westbengalssc.com) from September 1 (5pm) to September 24 (5pm). Fees can be deposited until September 24 (11:59 pm). Detailed notices and the program schedule will be available on the website starting August 31, 2025.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to enhance inclusive education.