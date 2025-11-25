WBSSC announces results for 23,212 class 9-10 teacher vacancies

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday announced the results of the class 9-10 recruitment test for assistant teachers in state-run and aided schools, covering 23,212 vacancies.

The results were uploaded on the commission’s website and through a dedicated helpline in the evening, officials said.

The examination was held on September 7.

State Education minister Bratya Basu posted on X: “The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the results of the written examination for recruitment of teachers for Classes 9-10, which was conducted on September 7. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the cooperation of the state and district administration, I congratulate the commission for publishing the results on time.”

Although the results were declared, the verification process will commence only after the class 11-12 recruitment verification is completed, a senior WBSSC official said. He added that the list of interviewees are expected to be published in the first week of December. The official said 2,93,192 candidates had appeared for the 11-subject examination.